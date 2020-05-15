Fri. May 15th, 2020

Coronavirus: Korn says THAI Airways should file for bankruptcy to enable rehabilitation

Airbus A380-800 THAI Airways

Airbus A380-800 THAI Airways. Photo: Masakatsu Ukon.


Former Finance Minister and Kla party leader Korn Chatikavanich has proposed that Thai Airways International files for bankruptcy, so the beleaguered national flag carrier can enter rehabilitation under the protection of the country’s bankruptcy law.

The former finance minister said, in his Facebook post today, that this is a golden opportunity for the financially-strapped airline to enter administration, under the bankruptcy process, to clear the way for effective rehabilitation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

