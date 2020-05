BANGKOK, May 15 (TNA) – Bangkok Airways has resumed two flights daily to Samui Island in Surat Thani, strictly imposing social distancing measures for the safety of passengers.

The airline has applied sanitary guidlines of the Public Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

