COVID-19: Krabi renovates emerald pool to welcome tourists





KRABI(NNT) – Krabi has been preparing to open the Emerald Pool for tourists after the government launched a measure to ease Covid-19 restrictions. The number of visitors may be limited, to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Emerald Pool, a beautiful natural pool with limpid green emerald water, is located at Khao Pra-Bang Khram Wildlife Sanctuary; it is now ready to welcome tourists again after its closure due to the Covid-19 threat.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



