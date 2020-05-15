Fri. May 15th, 2020

COVID-19: Krabi renovates emerald pool to welcome tourists

15 hours ago TN
View of Krabi town from Wat Tham Sua, Tiger Cave Temple.

View of Krabi town from Wat Tham Sua, Tiger Cave Temple. Photo: kallerna.


KRABI(NNT) – Krabi has been preparing to open the Emerald Pool for tourists after the government launched a measure to ease Covid-19 restrictions. The number of visitors may be limited, to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Emerald Pool, a beautiful natural pool with limpid green emerald water, is located at Khao Pra-Bang Khram Wildlife Sanctuary; it is now ready to welcome tourists again after its closure due to the Covid-19 threat.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

