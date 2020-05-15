COVID-19: Krabi renovates emerald pool to welcome tourists

COVID-19: Krabi renovates emerald pool to welcome tourists1 min read
KRABI(NNT) – Krabi has been preparing to open the Emerald Pool for tourists after the government launched a measure to ease Covid-19 restrictions. The number of visitors may be limited, to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak.
The Emerald Pool, a beautiful natural pool with limpid green emerald water, is located at Khao Pra-Bang Khram Wildlife Sanctuary; it is now ready to welcome tourists again after its closure due to the Covid-19 threat.
