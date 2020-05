PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) this afternoon (May 15) issued an order for Phuket International Airport to remain closed, waylaying its re-opening that was scheduled for midnight tonight.

The CAAT only yesterday issued a notice allowing Phuket airport to re-open to limited domestic flights at 00:01am (May 16).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

