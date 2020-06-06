COVID-19: Stringent new normal measures imposed nationwide

COVID-19: Stringent new normal measures imposed nationwide1 min read
CHANTHABURI (NNT) – Provinces have stepped up measures following the third phase of the lockdown relaxation, with Chanthaburi province announcing a D-Day against people leaving their homes without masks.
The authorities in Chanthaburi have noted travelers dropping their guard in terms of COVID-19 avoidance practices, with local public health official, Dr. Apirak Pisutaporn, urging visitors to closed spaces to keep their masks on, and to avoid crowded places.
