COVID-19: Stringent new normal measures imposed nationwide





CHANTHABURI (NNT) – Provinces have stepped up measures following the third phase of the lockdown relaxation, with Chanthaburi province announcing a D-Day against people leaving their homes without masks.

The authorities in Chanthaburi have noted travelers dropping their guard in terms of COVID-19 avoidance practices, with local public health official, Dr. Apirak Pisutaporn, urging visitors to closed spaces to keep their masks on, and to avoid crowded places.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



