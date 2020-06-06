Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

COVID-19: Stringent new normal measures imposed nationwide

White and red face mask symbol sign

White and red face mask symbol sign. Photo: geralt / Pixabay.


CHANTHABURI (NNT) – Provinces have stepped up measures following the third phase of the lockdown relaxation, with Chanthaburi province announcing a D-Day against people leaving their homes without masks.

The authorities in Chanthaburi have noted travelers dropping their guard in terms of COVID-19 avoidance practices, with local public health official, Dr. Apirak Pisutaporn, urging visitors to closed spaces to keep their masks on, and to avoid crowded places.

