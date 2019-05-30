Two female car vandals given suspended prison terms and 12,000 baht fines





Two female car vandals, who made headlines last year for using an axe and spade to vandalize a pickup truck which parked in front of their house, were today given three-month prison terms, suspended for two years, by the Phra Khanong provincial court.

The court found the two women, Ms. Maneerat Saengpattharachote and Ms. Rattanachat Saengyoktrakarn, guilty of causing damage to other people’s property and also fined them 18,000 baht each.

