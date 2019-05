Deputy Government Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Werachon Sukondhapatipak, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had recommended that those who are interested should read the Thai version of George Orwell’s book “Animal Farm”, saying it offers a good insight to life.

The recommendation promptly stirred heated debate on Thai social media, especially Twitter.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

