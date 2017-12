The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) says it will finish all cases involving tax avoidance in the import of used sports and luxury cars and prosecute the importers in January.

DSI director-general Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang said information received from the United Kingdom showed 9,391 cars were exported to Thailand, 505 from Italy, and 5 from Japan.

By Thai PBS