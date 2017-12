BANGKOK — For the first time, the shelves of the realm’s top convenience stores will be stocked with cans of Thai craft beer.

Starting Thursday, Bannok Beer will be sold at 7-Eleven stores in Bangkok and a number of other provinces. It’s billed as the convenience chain’s first Thai craft beer for sale.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English