Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Home > News > Police at checkpoints may be punished over road accidents

Police at checkpoints may be punished over road accidents

Thai Police checkpoint in Uthai Thani
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 27th December 2017 (NNT) – The Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police has made known he is considering punitive measures against officers operating in areas where a high rate of accidents take place during the New Year holidays, while indicating more checkpoints will be set up along minor roads.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has asked that citizens drive carefully and ensure their own safely during the holiday, reminding motorists that they must respect traffic laws by driving in an orderly fashion and remaining sober. He said more checkpoints are to be set up along minor roads that have seen a high incidence of accidents, while rest stops are to be added to encourage travelers to take breaks. The PM impressed upon the force that police cannot use the period to take advantage of citizens.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Police officer in Bangkok

DLT: motorists with pending fines can pay annual car tax

Breaking News

Life ban for Shinawatras in latest charter draft

Breaking News

Thai Airways cancels flights to Europe

Leave a Reply