Italy Rescues More Than 250 Migrants in Mediterranean

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – More than 250 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean during the night between Monday and Tuesday, Italy’s Coast Guard said.

A statement said the migrants, in one large rubber dinghy and two small boats, were rescued in three missions by two ships, one from a non-governmental organization, Reuters reported.

Migrant arrivals to Italy have fallen by two-thirds year on year since July after officials working for the UN-backed government in Tripoli put pressure on people smugglers in the Libyan city of Sabratha to stop boats leaving.

