The US Geological Survey has reported an earthquake near the coast of the Solomon Islands, no tsunami alert has been declared.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred not far from the coast of the Solomon Islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremors were registered at 17:56 GMT, 179 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the town of Auki. The epicenter was located at the depth of 16.4 kilometers.

