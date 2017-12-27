Visa wait for tourists could top 4 hours

Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok
TN News

Tourists applying for a visa on arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport are likely to face up to a four-hour wait during the New Year period due to a tough screening process to catch undesirables trying to enter the Kingdom.

Pol Col Cherngron Rimpadee, deputy immigration police spokesman, asked Tuesday for understanding saying the procedures are necessary to deal with criminals that take advantage of the hectic period to enter the country by disguising themselves as tourists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

TN

