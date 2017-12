The Pattaya provincial court on Wednesday (Dec 27) handed down life imprisonment on 19-year old man for killing two children and their nanny at a house in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, three years ago.

The convict was identified as Prachak Masawaeng, 19 and the tragedy took place on January 11, 2014.

By Thai PBS