PHUKET: Italian tourist G. S., 59, has died from severe head injuries after falling off a motorbike he was a passenger on while descending the steep hill from the Big Buddha viewpoint on Sunday (Dec 24), Chalong Police have confirmed.

Mr S. suffered severe head injuries when his head struck a small concrete pole hidden among tall grass by the roadside, explained Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police.

