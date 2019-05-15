British teacher succumbs to injuries from motorbike accident





PHUKET: British international School, Phuket (BISP) published a notice today (May 14) announcing the sad loss of British expat Iain Richardson, who was a teacher at the school.

“It is with the deepest regret that the British international School, Phuket (BISP) announces the death, following a road accident, of Iain Richardson. Iain was a much loved & respected teacher and Head of Science, and he will be greatly missed by the whole school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and his wider family,” the statement read.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



