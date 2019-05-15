Siriraj Hospital to expose secrets of ‘man eater’





The management of Siriraj Hospital promised to soon reveal more information about executed “man eater” Si Quey, whose body has long been preserved and displayed at its museum, despite an online campaign intended to protect his dignity.

Dr Naris Kitnarong, deputy dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, said on Wednesday that hospital staff were collecting information about Si Quey, including detailed court rulings on his crime and the autopsy of his body done at the hospital in 1959.

