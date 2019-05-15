Thu. May 16th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Siriraj Hospital to expose secrets of ‘man eater’

1 min read
13 hours ago TN
View of the Siriraj Hospital on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

View of the Siriraj Hospital on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Image: Paul the Seeker.


The management of Siriraj Hospital promised to soon reveal more information about executed “man eater” Si Quey, whose body has long been preserved and displayed at its museum, despite an online campaign intended to protect his dignity.

Dr Naris Kitnarong, deputy dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, said on Wednesday that hospital staff were collecting information about Si Quey, including detailed court rulings on his crime and the autopsy of his body done at the hospital in 1959.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Three dead, but unidentified, in mystery Bangkok road crash

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Eight-month-old boy in baby walker crushed by truck in Samut Prakan

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok woman arrested for selling fake brand name goods on Facebook

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Similan Islands to Be Closed for Five Months

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Korat girl arrested for burying her baby alive in field

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

‘Mushroom-Picking Couple’ Gets Royal Pardon

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

British teacher succumbs to injuries from motorbike accident

13 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close