January 9, 2021

21 Thais, foreigners held in Pattaya gambling raid

Buildings in Jomtien Beach, Pattaya

Buildings in Jomtien Beach, Pattaya. Photo: Георгий Долгопский - CC BY-SA 4.0.


Pattaya, Chonburi – Fourteen Chinese, a Singaporean, a Cambodian, and five Thai gamblers have been arrested at a luxury condominium on Jomtien Second Road during an illegal gambling den raid early this morning (January 9th).

The raid was led by the Acting Head of the Chonburi Provincial Police Commander Major General Thiti Sangsawang, the Chonburi Provincial Police Deputy Commander Colonel Eakkapop Intawiwat, the Pattaya City Police Chief Colonel Pisit Poonsap, and the Nongprue Police Chief Colonel Chitdaecha Songhong.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

