January 5, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Elusive gamblers proving major headache in fight to stop COVID-19

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Health authorities have been successful in keeping migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in place as they battle to stop the spread of Covid-19, but are now wondering how best to stop gamblers moving around.

Gambling dens have been identified as a major factor in the spread of the novel coronavirus by the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Saritdet Marukatat, Piyarat Chongcharoen and Chalit Poomruang
BANGKOK POST

