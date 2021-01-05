Elusive gamblers proving major headache in fight to stop COVID-19





Health authorities have been successful in keeping migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in place as they battle to stop the spread of Covid-19, but are now wondering how best to stop gamblers moving around.

Gambling dens have been identified as a major factor in the spread of the novel coronavirus by the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Saritdet Marukatat, Piyarat Chongcharoen and Chalit Poomruang

BANGKOK POST

