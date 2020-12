COVID-19 infections in Thailand have surged by 250 cases in a single day today (Wednesday), with many linked to illegal gambling activities, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin at a news conference this morning.

Of the new cases, only nine concern arrivals from abroad with eight of them in state quarantine and the rest locally-acquired cases involving Thais.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

