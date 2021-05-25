  • May 25, 2021
Thailand Logs 3,226 COVID-19 New Cases On Tuesday

Food giveaway during the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Piemsuk Wanichupatumkul. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

BANGKOK, May 25 (TNA) – The country logged 3,226 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported the figures and said the new cases consisted of 2,344 among general people and 882 inmates.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA


