Group reiterates call for PM Prayut to resign





The anti-government Samakkhi Prachachon group on Tuesday submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, calling for him to resign over his poor governance for the past seven years.

Sompas Nilphan, the Prime Minister’s Office deputy permanent secretary, accepted the letter on behalf of the prime minister from Adul Khiewboriboon, the group leader, and Jatuporn Prompan, a group member and chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST



