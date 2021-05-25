  • May 25, 2021
Group reiterates call for PM Prayut to resign

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.

Group reiterates call for PM Prayut to resign


The anti-government Samakkhi Prachachon group on Tuesday submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, calling for him to resign over his poor governance for the past seven years.

Sompas Nilphan, the Prime Minister’s Office deputy permanent secretary, accepted the letter on behalf of the prime minister from Adul Khiewboriboon, the group leader, and Jatuporn Prompan, a group member and chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST


