  • May 25, 2021
Bangkok to open three new vaccine registration channels this Thursday

Bumrungrad International Hospital, founded in 1980 in Bangkok. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is to open new channels for COVID-19 vaccination applications, through a website, an application and convenience stores starting this Thursday.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today (Tuesday) that people living in Bangkok, aged from 18 to 59, who are not among people afflicted with any of seven non-communicable underlying diseases, can apply for vaccination through three channels from Thursday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


