  • May 25, 2021
Cyclone Yaas Brings Heavy Rains to South

Flooded road in Thailand. Photo: Takeshi / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

BANGKOK, May 25 (TNA) – The cyclone will strengthen the southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on May 25-29 and heavy rains will be likely in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi provinces during the period.

The department said waves would be 2-4 meters high in the Andaman Sea and could be higher in the areas of thunderstorms. Waves will be about 2 meters high in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand and 1-2 meters high in its lower part or higher in the areas of thunderstorms there.

