  • May 25, 2021
Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo in Phuket

Street and condominiums in Phuket Town. Photo: Hikosaemon / flickr.

PHUKET: Police do not suspect any suspicious circumstances were involved in the death of a 56-year-old Hungarian man whose body was found in a condo south of Patong yesterday (May 24).

Police arrived at the scene, The Haven Condominium on Sirirat Rd, at the southern end of Patong, at about 1pm to find the body of the man collapsed on the floor of the bathroom in the condo.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News


