Bangkok to Launch Web-based Vaccine Registration
BANGKOK, May 18 (TNA) – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to launch the web-based system for Covid-19 vaccine registration for people aged 18-59 years old.
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA would receive 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines each month from the Public Health Ministry in June and July. The vaccines will be allocated to 126 hospitals and 25 non-hospital vaccination sites to inoculate at least 60,000 people per day.
