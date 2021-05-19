Bangkok to Launch Web-based Vaccine Registration





BANGKOK, May 18 (TNA) – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to launch the web-based system for Covid-19 vaccine registration for people aged 18-59 years old.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA would receive 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines each month from the Public Health Ministry in June and July. The vaccines will be allocated to 126 hospitals and 25 non-hospital vaccination sites to inoculate at least 60,000 people per day.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



