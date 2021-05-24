2,713 new COVID-19 infections and 30 more deaths recorded in Thailand on Monday





Thailand recorded 2,713 new COVID-19 cases, including 206 among inmates, and 30 more deaths today (Monday), according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new infections have brought the total, since April 1st, to 103,350, which includes 15,822 prisoners, 65,199 among those under observation and treatment, 18,033 found during active screening and 485 foreign arrivals in quarantine. The death toll in the same period is 712.

By Thai PBS World



