  • May 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2,713 new COVID-19…
2,713 new COVID-19 infections and 30 more deaths recorded in Thailand on Monday

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

2,713 new COVID-19 infections and 30 more deaths recorded in Thailand on Monday


Thailand recorded 2,713 new COVID-19 cases, including 206 among inmates, and 30 more deaths today (Monday), according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new infections have brought the total, since April 1st, to 103,350, which includes 15,822 prisoners, 65,199 among those under observation and treatment, 18,033 found during active screening and 485 foreign arrivals in quarantine. The death toll in the same period is 712.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station
Bangkok

COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue...

May 24, 2021
Successful 1st Day for Vaccination Centre at Central Pinklao
Bangkok

Successful 1st Day for Vaccination Centre at...

May 24, 2021
Prayut Has 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Jab
News

Prayut Has 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

May 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.