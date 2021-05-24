  • May 24, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station

Bang Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: Poonpun2016. CC BY-SA 4.0.

BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – COVID-19 vaccination began at the Bang Sue Grand Station for registrants in the transport sector who showed up in the morning for inoculation.

A crowd of the vaccine recipients who arrived in the morning included drivers and attendants of passenger buses, taxi drivers and taxi motorcyclists. The Bang Sue Grand Station was turned into a COVID-19 vaccination venue for the workers who are normally in contact with general people.

