  • May 24, 2021
Thailand to nominate Andaman Marine Protected Areas as world heritage site

Speed boats carrying tourists on the Andaman Sea. Photo: pxhere.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is preparing to nominate Andaman Marine Protected Areas as a World Heritage Site at a World Heritage Committee session in July, hoping to help stimulate the economy post-COVID-19 while promoting a sense of pride among Thai people.

The Thai government is preparing to add Andaman Marine Protected Areas to its tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage at the upcoming 44th session of the World Heritage Committee on 16-31 July.

The decision was reached in a virtual meeting of the national committee on the World Heritage Convention, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, and attended by the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, and the Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand


Tags:

TN

Leave a Reply

