Phra That Phanom proposed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

BANGKOK, 12th July 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment has allocated over 170,000 rai of land to over 23,000 community members and has proposed the registering of Phra That Phanom as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Secretary-General of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) Raweewon Bhuridej has revealed that the 41st Session of the World Heritage Committee in Poland approved the report on the state of conservation of the Dong Phayayen – Khao Yai Forest Complex and the Historic City of Ayutthaya, concluding that both sites have been properly preserved. The committee also approved the listing of Phra That Phanom in its preliminary list of World Heritage Site candidates. Nakhon Phanom Province will now need to submit the necessary documents to officially list the site.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand