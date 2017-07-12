Uthai Thani residents coping with inundation

UTHAI THANI, 12 July 2017 (NNT) – Uthai Thani provincial authorities are seeking additional assistance from the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to release more water from Wang Romklao Dam, following inundation in upstream areas.

Thap Than District Chief Anucha Passathan and a group of soldiers visited local communities where homes have been flooded after the Tak Dad River began to overflow the embankments.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand