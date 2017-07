THE CABINET yesterday approved a Bt8.8-billion purchase of eight T-50TH Golden Eagle fighter training aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) of South Korea, which the military said would not be too much of a burden on the national budget.

The purchase of the aircraft brings the total value of military hardware bought under the ruling junta since the coup of 2014 to a total of Bt 72.7 billion.

Full story: The Nation

By WASAMON AUDJARINT,

ATTAYUTH BUTSRIPOOM

THE NATION