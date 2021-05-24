  • May 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Successful 1st Day…
Successful 1st Day for Vaccination Centre at Central Pinklao

Central Plaza Pinklao shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.

Successful 1st Day for Vaccination Centre at Central Pinklao


Central Pinklao officially opened the Central Pinklao-Vajira Hospital COVID-19 vaccination centre with a visit and venue inspection from Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang.

The vaccination centre at Central Pinklao is first to be used to provide vaccinations to medical staff, frontline officials, volunteers and registered individuals in high-risk occupational groups. In the next step, it will service the public.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station
Bangkok

COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue...

May 24, 2021
2,713 new COVID-19 infections and 30 more deaths recorded in Thailand on Monday
News

2,713 new COVID-19 infections and 30 more...

May 24, 2021
PM Prayut promotes confidence in Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines
News

PM Prayut promotes confidence in Sinovac and...

May 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.