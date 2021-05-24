COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station
Central Plaza Pinklao shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.
Successful 1st Day for Vaccination Centre at Central Pinklao
Central Pinklao officially opened the Central Pinklao-Vajira Hospital COVID-19 vaccination centre with a visit and venue inspection from Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang.
The vaccination centre at Central Pinklao is first to be used to provide vaccinations to medical staff, frontline officials, volunteers and registered individuals in high-risk occupational groups. In the next step, it will service the public.
