  • May 24, 2021
Campaign to help paralysed noodle vendor raises almost B400k

Pad thai stir-fried rice noodle dish, served in Bangkok. Photo: Terence Ong.

PHUKET: The campaign recently founded by a Phuket expat to help the noodle vendor who was shot and paralysed on Bangla Road by a drunken off duty policeman has raised almost B400,000 in just one week.

Mr Aroon Thongplab, who is married with two young children, was shot by Cpl Pornthep Channarong on Patong’s main nightlife entertainment street in the early hours of Feb 23.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News


