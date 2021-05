A man has been rescued by a monk after trying to jump from a telephone tower in Sattahip last night (May 24th).

The Sattahip Police were notified of the incident at 9:30 P.M. at a telephone tower in front of the Samakkee Banpot Temple in Bang Saray.

