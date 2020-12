Twenty-one more employees of a karaoke shop in Bangkok visited by an infected person from Nonthaburi province have tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-nine of Nong Mai Karaoke’s 75 staff were tested for the novel coronavirus, and 21 were found to have the virus, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

