The infected governor of Covid-plagued Samut Sakhon province is on a ventilator in hospital, but otherwise in good condition, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Governor Verasak Vichitsangsri was under the good care of doctors at Siriraj Hospital, who had the situation under control, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

