Rayong province shuts down as COVID-19 infections surge





Rayong’s provincial administration has decided to close all entertainment and recreational venues, schools, beauty salons, fitness clubs, amusement parks, children’s playgrounds and public swimming pools across the province after 56 COVID-19 new cases were recorded today.

Governor Charnna Iamsaeng told the media today that total infections in the province, related to the illegal gambling den, have increased to 148 and the virus has spread to six districts.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

