First COVID-19 case in Kanchanaburi





KANCHANABURI: This western province has its first Covid-19 infection of the current outbreak, a student from Rayong studying at Sai Yok campus of Mahidol University, governor Jirakiat Phumsawat said on Thursday.

Mr Jirakiat, as chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee, said that the young woman returned to Rayong on Dec 17 in an air-conditioned bus and was picked up by her mother from the Muang district bus terminal.

