144 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Deputy Minister complains about illegal gambling in Rayong





Thailand recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases today (Monday), including 115 locally-acquired cases involving Thais, 14 foreign migrant workers and 15 arrivals from abroad in state quarantine, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin.

The 15 cases from abroad include three each from Japan and the UK, two each from the United States and Germany and one each from Switzerland, Nepal, India and Denmark.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

