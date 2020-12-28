December 28, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

144 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Deputy Minister complains about illegal gambling in Rayong

1 min read
27 mins ago TN
Toyota Commuter in Rayong

Toyota Commuter mini van in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


Thailand recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases today (Monday), including 115 locally-acquired cases involving Thais, 14 foreign migrant workers and 15 arrivals from abroad in state quarantine, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin.

The 15 cases from abroad include three each from Japan and the UK, two each from the United States and Germany and one each from Switzerland, Nepal, India and Denmark.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

144 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Deputy Minister complains about illegal gambling in Rayong 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai hospital banned from offer to sell COVID-19 vaccine

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Daily COVID-19 cases could pass 5 digits, government warns

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Samut Sakhon Governor Has COVID-19, Anutin in Quarantine

30 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai hospital banned from offer to sell COVID-19 vaccine

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Daily COVID-19 cases could pass 5 digits, government warns

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

144 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Deputy Minister complains about illegal gambling in Rayong

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Samut Sakhon Governor Has COVID-19, Anutin in Quarantine

30 mins ago TN