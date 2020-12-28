Daily COVID-19 cases could pass 5 digits, government warns

Daily COVID-19 cases could pass 5 digits, government warns1 min read
Provinces with a high number of Covid-19 cases must maximise disease control measures, or new local cases could rise to thousands or even tens of thousands per day by mid-January, according to a government official.
“If nothing is done, daily new cases could soar to four or five digits this month or by the middle of next month,” Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Monday after reviewing Public Health Ministry data. “But if we cooperate with one another, the curve will be 45 degrees and new daily new cases will be at three digits.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS