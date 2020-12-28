Thai hospital banned from offer to sell COVID-19 vaccine

Thai hospital banned from offer to sell COVID-19 vaccine1 min read
BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) – A private Thai hospital was ordered on Sunday to stop advertising COVID-19 vaccinations for sale in advance on the grounds that no vaccine is yet approved in Thailand.
Vibhavadi Hospital told Reuters its online offer for 1,000 initial reservations for the two-dose Moderna vaccine had been the result of a misunderstanding. With reservations priced at 4,000 baht, the total cost of getting vaccinated would have been 10,000 baht ($330).
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World