December 28, 2020

Thai hospital banned from offer to sell COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) – A private Thai hospital was ordered on Sunday to stop advertising COVID-19 vaccinations for sale in advance on the grounds that no vaccine is yet approved in Thailand.

Vibhavadi Hospital told Reuters its online offer for 1,000 initial reservations for the two-dose Moderna vaccine had been the result of a misunderstanding. With reservations priced at 4,000 baht, the total cost of getting vaccinated would have been 10,000 baht ($330).

