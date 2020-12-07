7 Days before COVID-19 Measure Revision

7 Days before COVID-19 Measure Revision1 min read
BANGKOK, Dec 29 (TNA) — Authorities may decide in seven days to intensify COVID-19 control measures; otherwise, new cases of infection can rise by as many as 18,000 a day in mid-January.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, gave the timeframe and warning after the CCSA considered possible scenarios of the latest local COVID-19 outbreak, presented by public health authorities.
