December 29, 2020

CCSA warns the country could see as many as 18,000 new COVID-19 cases per day

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today reported 155 new cases as it warned that, if the infections are not effectively contained by the middle of January with full cooperation from the public, the country may see an explosion of about 18,000 new cases each day.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin warned today that the next seven days will be crucial, and will determine whether more stringent lockdown restrictions need to be imposed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

