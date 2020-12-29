CCSA warns the country could see as many as 18,000 new COVID-19 cases per day





Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today reported 155 new cases as it warned that, if the infections are not effectively contained by the middle of January with full cooperation from the public, the country may see an explosion of about 18,000 new cases each day.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin warned today that the next seven days will be crucial, and will determine whether more stringent lockdown restrictions need to be imposed.

By Thai PBS World

