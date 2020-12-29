Couple arrested after depositing photocopied currency through cash deposit machines





NAKHON SAWAN: A couple have been arrested after depositing hundreds of photocopied bank notes into their account through cash deposit machines (CDMs), police said.

Pol Col Narongsak Promtha, the deputy chief of Nakhon Sawan police, said Nathapong Nakpasing, 27, and Sasinapa Nakpasing, 21, were taken into custody from their house in Moo 2 village, tambon Thung Thong of Nong Bua district, on Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Poomruang

BANGKOK POST

