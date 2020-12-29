December 29, 2020

Couple arrested after depositing photocopied currency through cash deposit machines

KBank ATM in Bangkok

KBank (Kasikorn Bank) ATM in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: nist6dh / flickr.


NAKHON SAWAN: A couple have been arrested after depositing hundreds of photocopied bank notes into their account through cash deposit machines (CDMs), police said.

Pol Col Narongsak Promtha, the deputy chief of Nakhon Sawan police, said Nathapong Nakpasing, 27, and Sasinapa Nakpasing, 21, were taken into custody from their house in Moo 2 village, tambon Thung Thong of Nong Bua district, on Sunday.

