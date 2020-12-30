December 30, 2020

End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’

Bus in Patong, Phuket

Bus in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.


PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has announced that the long awaited completion of installing power and communication cables underground along the Patong Beach road will be ‘soon’, beginning an end to months of motorists having to negotiate dangerous bumps and raised areas on the road where workers have been installing the cables.

The news came at a press conference at Patong Municipality offices yesterday (Dec 29), where Mayor Chalermluck was joined by Kittimaet Kornphatsawat, Director of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Special Project Management Construction and Management Division.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

