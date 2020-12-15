December 15, 2020

Chulalongkorn University to raise 500 million baht for factory to produce COVID-19 vaccine

View of Chulalongkorn University

View of Chulalongkorn University. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.


Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University will launch a campaign this Friday to encourage members of the public to donate in support of an ambitious project for the development and production of Thailand’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, to be produced from tobacco leaves.

The Chula university’s rector, Dr. Bundhit Eua-arporn, told a news conference this morning (Tuesday), at Chula QEnterprise, that the vaccine project is a joint effort by Chulalongkorn University, Baiya Phytopharm Company, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and Kingen Biotech Company.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

