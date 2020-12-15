Foreign driver in luxury car caught on video allegedly drifting, chasing after dog in Pattaya parking

Foreign driver in luxury car caught on video allegedly drifting, chasing after dog in Pattaya parking1 min read
Pattaya – A driver who based on witness testimony appeared to be a foreigner was caught on video drifting a luxury car and chasing after a dog in a Pattaya parking lot over the past weekend.
The video clip had been posted on the Facebook page of ‘Charun Sripho-un’ over the weekend with the message reading “Intoxicated foreign driver in a luxury car chasing after a dog.” It was shared and viewed many times by Thai people who appeared to be upset by the footage.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News