Foreign driver in luxury car caught on video allegedly drifting, chasing after dog in Pattaya parking

General view of Pattaya

General view of Pattaya. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Pattaya – A driver who based on witness testimony appeared to be a foreigner was caught on video drifting a luxury car and chasing after a dog in a Pattaya parking lot over the past weekend.

The video clip had been posted on the Facebook page of ‘Charun Sripho-un’ over the weekend with the message reading “Intoxicated foreign driver in a luxury car chasing after a dog.” It was shared and viewed many times by Thai people who appeared to be upset by the footage.

