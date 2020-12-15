Foreign driver in luxury car caught on video allegedly drifting, chasing after dog in Pattaya parking





Pattaya – A driver who based on witness testimony appeared to be a foreigner was caught on video drifting a luxury car and chasing after a dog in a Pattaya parking lot over the past weekend.

The video clip had been posted on the Facebook page of ‘Charun Sripho-un’ over the weekend with the message reading “Intoxicated foreign driver in a luxury car chasing after a dog.” It was shared and viewed many times by Thai people who appeared to be upset by the footage.

