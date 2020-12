A court has sentenced former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn to death, with the penalty reduced to life in prison for useful testimony.

Five other defendants, who were also convicted of collaborating in the murder of a judge’s brother five years ago, got commuted life or death sentences.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

