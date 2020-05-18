Ex-deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn indicted on murder and other charges

Ex-deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn indicted on murder and other charges1 min read
Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn, and five other individuals, were indicted today in connection with the abduction and murder of the brother of a senior judge handling a case against Banyin.
Nine charges, including premediated murder, abduction, illegal detention, coercion and concealment of evidence were filed against Banyin, former long-time MP for Nakhon Sawan, and six accomplices, including Manat Taptim, Narongsak Pomchan, Chartchai Menkul, Prachawit Srithongsuk and Thongchai Vajeesatja.
By Thai PBS World