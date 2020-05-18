Mon. May 18th, 2020

Ex-deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn indicted on murder and other charges

Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.


Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn, and five other individuals, were indicted today in connection with the abduction and murder of the brother of a senior judge handling a case against Banyin.

Nine charges, including premediated murder, abduction, illegal detention, coercion and concealment of evidence were filed against Banyin, former long-time MP for Nakhon Sawan, and six accomplices, including Manat Taptim, Narongsak Pomchan, Chartchai Menkul, Prachawit Srithongsuk and Thongchai Vajeesatja.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

