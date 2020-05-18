Ex-deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn indicted on murder and other charges





Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn, and five other individuals, were indicted today in connection with the abduction and murder of the brother of a senior judge handling a case against Banyin.

Nine charges, including premediated murder, abduction, illegal detention, coercion and concealment of evidence were filed against Banyin, former long-time MP for Nakhon Sawan, and six accomplices, including Manat Taptim, Narongsak Pomchan, Chartchai Menkul, Prachawit Srithongsuk and Thongchai Vajeesatja.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



